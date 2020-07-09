1/1
Alfred J. Sagrati
Alfred J. Sagrati, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, beloved husband of his college sweetheart Suzanne (Bennett of Laceyville, PA) of 64 years. Al was preceded in death by his loving parents, Elizabeth (Julius) and Amos Adam Sagrati. He will be mourned by his ten children, Lisa Shannon (Daniel III: Daniel IV, Michael), Teresa Dieringer (Ed; Annika, Mari, Kati Bostwick), Alfred, Jr. (Sharon; Abigail, Sarah), Christina Baylis (Jessica, Allison, Angela), Maria (Liz, Erin, Anna), Felicia Harrison (Robert; Robert II, Anthony, Alex), Laura (Nick& Julia Henkel), Joe (Carmen; Bennett, Elliott), Mike (Amy; Anthony, Sofia) and Tony (Jenny; Michael, Jake) and his brother, Richard of Cowansville, Pa. Al lived a life of service, and travelled the world professionally and for adventure, often with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Al lived life to the fullest. He was known for his quick wit, dashing good looks, gourmet cooking and boundless generosity. He performed with a variety of singing groups, local theater companies, and for his church. He was known for his imitation of Dean Martin. Hopefully, the sounds of That's Amore will make heaven an even happier place. http://starksfuneral.com/obituary/2419-lv0tbavvq2




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 13, 2020.
