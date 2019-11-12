Resources
Cincinnati - Alfred P. Lessure, MD, age 90, passed away November 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lillian Lessure, brothers Max, Jack and Louis, and sister Pauline Lessure Milofsky. He is survived by his sister, Ethel Lessure Willow, his children Harold Scott (Melissa) Lessure of Pittsburgh, Carol Ann (Jon Engelbert) Lessure of Ann Arbor, and grandchildren David and Rachel Lessure, Avi and Deron Engelbert Lessure, and his extended family including nieces and nephews Ann Willow (Barry) Kaplan, Mark (Marjorie) Willow, Mimi (Kurt) Trepanier, Holly (Gary) Strasberg, Beth (Richard) Otto, Alan Lessure, Phillip Reisenbeck, and Neil Milofsky. Graveside service will take place before internment at Adath Israel cemetery on November 14, 2019, at 2:30 pm. Shiva will be observed by their children in Ann Arbor and Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the .
