Alfred R. Liebl
Blue Ash - born April 29, 1936, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati
. Alfred was born in Rosenheim Germany. At the age of 17, alone, Alfred left Rosenheim, boarded a train to Lisbon Portugal where he set sail to Ellis Island in New York. He settled in Cincinnati, became a citizen and served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany where he served as a translator while playing soccer for the U.S. team. Upon his return he became a bricklayer and estimator and eventually opened the A.R. Liebl Construction Company specializing in land development and large scale construction projects. Alfred is survived by his loving wife, Helga, of 60 years, whom he met in 1959 at a dance for young Germans; beloved daughter Bettina (Malone), son-in-law James Malone, granddaughter Amanda Malone, grandson Alex Malone; daughter Linda (Odioso) and granddaughters Emily and Erika Odioso. He is preceded in death by his brother Rudi Liebl of Switzerland. Alfred will be remembered for the twinkle in his eyes and his infectious grin. He made everyone who knew him a better person. He was as a true Bavarian. Throughout the years Alfred suffered with a number of health issues and ultimately the Covid-19 virus. He was laid to rest at a private family ceremony. Dad, Alfred, and Opa will be missed immensely yet lives on in the hearts of the many who love him.