1/1
Alfred R. Liebl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred R. Liebl

Blue Ash - born April 29, 1936, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati. Alfred was born in Rosenheim Germany. At the age of 17, alone, Alfred left Rosenheim, boarded a train to Lisbon Portugal where he set sail to Ellis Island in New York. He settled in Cincinnati, became a citizen and served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany where he served as a translator while playing soccer for the U.S. team. Upon his return he became a bricklayer and estimator and eventually opened the A.R. Liebl Construction Company specializing in land development and large scale construction projects. Alfred is survived by his loving wife, Helga, of 60 years, whom he met in 1959 at a dance for young Germans; beloved daughter Bettina (Malone), son-in-law James Malone, granddaughter Amanda Malone, grandson Alex Malone; daughter Linda (Odioso) and granddaughters Emily and Erika Odioso. He is preceded in death by his brother Rudi Liebl of Switzerland. Alfred will be remembered for the twinkle in his eyes and his infectious grin. He made everyone who knew him a better person. He was as a true Bavarian. Throughout the years Alfred suffered with a number of health issues and ultimately the Covid-19 virus. He was laid to rest at a private family ceremony. Dad, Alfred, and Opa will be missed immensely yet lives on in the hearts of the many who love him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved