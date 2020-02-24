Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Brockhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Stanley "Stan" Brockhaus Jr.

Add a Memory
Alfred Stanley "Stan" Brockhaus Jr. Obituary
Alfred Stanley "Stan" Brockhaus, Jr.

Harrison - age 73, passed away on February 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Loving son of the late Alfred & Genevieve (nee Petersman) Brockhaus. Survived by former spouse & friend Julie Goldberg, special friends Steve Ginn & Steve (Kim) Hunt, & many other friends. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver & friend the past 2+ years Patty Martin & his guardians, Joe Herbers & Ed Rubeo with CASS. Stan owned & operated a successful westside drywall business, Brockhaus Enterprises, for over 35 years. He was very talented, custom building his own home & developing his subdivision. He made many friends over the years playing tennis at Westside/Western Racquet Club, golfing, & traveling. He generously offered his time & efforts to help his friends. He had an infectious smile & loved animals, flowers, plants & everything outdoors. Stan served his country in the United States Army.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 10:30am to 12pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211, with military honors at 11:30am. Lunch reception immediately afterwards. Private burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to SPCA Cincinnati, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 or , 644 Linn St, Ste 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -