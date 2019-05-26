Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Road
View Map
Colerain Township - Alice Aday (nee Fay). Beloved wife of the late Anthony Allen Aday, Sr. Dear mother of Anthony A.(Kelli) Aday, Jr. II, Angelia M. (Paul) Utrecht, Martin F. Aday and Dorothy R. (Dan) Aday. Cherished grandmother of Anthony Aday III, Adrian Aday, Alecia McCafferty, Morgan Rasmusson and Taylor Utrecht, Shelby Patrick, Alexandrea Aday and 16 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of Betty Lou Thompson, Martin Fay, Jr., Douglas Fay and the late Rosie Godsey. Passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Age 75 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday May 28 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road (45252) on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the or .

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Download Now