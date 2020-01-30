Resources
Alice Alma Wilkins Bramlage

Alice Alma Wilkins Bramlage Obituary
Alice Alma Wilkins Bramlage

Mason - Alice Alma Wilkins Bramlage, 103, passed away on January 28, 2020, at The Sheridan at Mason, Mason, Ohio. Alice was predeceased by her husband Russell. She is survived by her children Maureen Bramlage, Mary Bramlage Minton, Judith Banks (Larry) Niklas, and Russell (Betsy Carlton) Bramlage; grandchildren Michelle (Donald) Dunn, Melanie (Derek) Rogers, Michael (Kambria) Minton, Erin (Jason) Skie, Daniel Patrick Laurence, and Andrew (Lindy) Laurence), and Nicholas and Alissa Bramlage; and several loving great and great-grandchildren.

A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Gertrude's Church, Madeira, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3.

Donations may be sent to Queen City Hospice. For further information, contact Thomas-Justin Funeral Home, Cincinnati.

Mom, Grandma--You will be missed.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
