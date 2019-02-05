|
Alice Carrello
Goshen - Alice Jean Carrello (nee Hartman) of Goshen, OH. Loving wife of the late Henry "Hank" Carrello; Dear mother of Dorothy (the late John) Noe, Vickie (Rick) Valentine, Nicki (Jim) Watson, Kevin Carrello and the late Gloria Kohus; mother-in-law of Ron Kohus; proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; beloved sister of Kenneth Hartman and the late Thane, Tony, Donald and Buster Hartman and Geraldine Wuest and Junior Hartman. Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Goshen United Methodist Church, 6710 Goshen Rd. Goshen, OH 45122, where friends will be received from 8:30 AM until time of service. Interment Myers Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Goshen United Methodist Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019