Alice Ellis (nee Heal)
Harrison - Loving wife of the late Darrell Ellis. Beloved mother of Christina Bowman; & the late: Linda Mays, Betty Schwab, & Diane Bowles; grandmother of: Rhonda (Dave) Sanderson, Joe Hendel, Greg Schwab, Jimmy Mays, & Gabe Bowman; great grandmother of: David & Dylan Sanderson, & Desmond Schwab; siblings: Irene "Rene", Paul, & the late Joann. Visitation will be held Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm, at Brater-Winter Funeral Home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019