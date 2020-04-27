|
Alice Faye King
Cincinnati - Alice Faye King (née Archer) Beloved wife of the late James Stewart King. Dear mother of Patti (John) Stoeppel and Sandy (Bill) Hickman. Loving grandmother of Katie (Matt) Praechter, Cody (Taryn) Stoeppel, Ben Stoeppel, Becca Stoeppel, Josh Hickman and great grandmother of Ruby and Jack Praechter. Devoted sister of Charlene Baker and the late Louella Lowery, James, Don and Troy Archer. Daughter of the late Dewey and Johnnie Pearl (nee Daniels) Archer; Passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Age 77 years. Private funeral services will be held for immediate family only on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Memorial donations may be directed to 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020