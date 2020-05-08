Alice J. Klopfstein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice J. Klopfstein

Harrison - (nee McCabe), beloved wife for 67 years of Frank Klopfstein. Loving mother of Mary Klopfstein, Robert "Frank" (late Suzanne) Klopfstein, Dennis (Luella) Klopfstein, Andrew (Mary) Klopfstein, Kerry (Lynn) Klopfstein and Terry (Laura) Klopfstein. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Vera Snider and Linda Benken. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati or Healthy Moms and Babies. neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved