Alice Jean Williams
Cincinnati - Mrs. Williams transitioned Aug. 20th at the age of 85. She was proceeded in death by her husband Walter S. Williams, Sr.. She is survived by her children Karen Lowry, Walter "Bo" Jr. and Adrian Williams, Sr., her siblings; Janet Anderson, Shirley Colemon, Barbara Tipper, Delores Norman and Jacquelyn Virgil, also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call Saturday, Sept. 5th from 9:30 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 6209 Desmond St. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Please sign registry: www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com