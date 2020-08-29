1/1
Alice Jean Williams
Alice Jean Williams

Cincinnati - Mrs. Williams transitioned Aug. 20th at the age of 85. She was proceeded in death by her husband Walter S. Williams, Sr.. She is survived by her children Karen Lowry, Walter "Bo" Jr. and Adrian Williams, Sr., her siblings; Janet Anderson, Shirley Colemon, Barbara Tipper, Delores Norman and Jacquelyn Virgil, also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call Saturday, Sept. 5th from 9:30 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 6209 Desmond St. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Please sign registry: www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Greater Liberty Baptist Church
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
