Alice "Missy" Kittredge (nee Iams)
Cincinnati - Alice "Missy" Kittredge (nee Iams) died peacefully at the Cleveland Clinic on January 18, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio at the age of 78. She was born in New York City, New York on June 12, 1941 to Samuel Iams and Dorothy Aveling Iams. She resided in Camp Dennison, Ohio and the Repubic of Panama.
Missy is survived by her daughter, Aveling (William) Hansen of Cincinnati, Ohio, her son, William (Jennifer) Kittredge of Lutz, Florida and her grandchildren, Allen Hansen, Daniel Hansen, Tylor Kittredge, Ethan Kittredge, Gideon Hansen and Emma Kittredge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tylor Kittredge of Cincinnati, Ohio and the Republic of Panama.
Celebration of Life to be held Saturday February 01, 2020 at 4:00 at the Mariemont Inn, Mariemont, Ohio. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by donating to the ASPCA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020