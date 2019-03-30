Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Neumann
12191 Mill Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann
12191 Mill Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. (Weingartner) Kennedy

Obituary Condolences

Alice M. (Weingartner) Kennedy Obituary
Alice M. Kennedy (Weingartner)

Cincinnati - Alice M. Kennedy (Weingartner), age 84, of Cincinnati passed away, March 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Milton D. Kennedy; son, Patrick Kennedy; brother-in-law, Robert Starr; and parents, Richard and Frances Weingartner. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Starr; brother, David Weingartner (Joanne); five children, Ann Kordenbrock (Michael), Dale Kennedy, Laura Hamberg (Steve), Sharon Kennedy, Tim Kennedy; and five grandchildren, Amie Miller (Michael), Matthew Kordenbrock (Elizabeth), Natalie Clines, Alyse Pasternak (Andrew), Sophia Hamberg; and great-grandchildren Avery Langworthy, Elle Kordenbrock, and Ron Miller. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield 45014. On Monday, April 1, 2019 visitation at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati 45240. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be offered to the family www.avancefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now