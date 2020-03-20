|
Alice P. (Sanders) Juengst
Dallas, TX - Alice P. (Sanders) Juengst, 98, of Dallas TX passed away March 11, 2020. Born in Hollywood AL on July 31, 1921, she had resided in Dallas since 2002 having moved from Mariemont OH. Polly was married to George W. Juengst in 1944 in Washington DC where she was a Signal Intelligence Service cryptanalyst at Arlington Hall. She was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist College and the University of Cincinnati. She had a career as an elementary school language arts teacher in Maderia OH. She was a member of the Mariemont Community Church, Mariemont Garden Club and later the Hyde Park Methodist Church. Polly was awarded the Mariemont Citizen of the Year in 1999. Daughter of the late Paul and Winnie (Stewart) Sanders, she was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Juengst and daughter Linda J. Meyer. She is survived by her daughter Judy L. Kinaszczuk (Michael); son-in-law Allen A. Meyer (Julie); granddaughters Katharine M. Speaker (Colin), Amy M. Stoneham (Harrison) and Dr. Anja M. Kinaszczuk; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020