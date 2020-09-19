1/1
Alicia Marie Stewart
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alicia Marie Stewart

- - Alicia Marie Stewart passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1986 in Bloomington, Indiana, to Frank and Kristine Stewart. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Indiana. Alicia graduated from Bloomington High School South and earned degrees with high distinction and honors in Marketing, Legal Studies, International Business and French from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. She was also a member of the Mitte Business Honors Program. After graduation she worked for the Nielsen Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Alicia's infectious laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her mother, Kristine, the love of her life, Aaron Glatt, her brother, James Douglas Stewart, her sister Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, and her two nieces, Alexis Faye Tucker (Ronnie) and Taylor Renee Flick. She is also survived by her grandfather, Kenneth F. Pohlmann and her grandmother, DeLoris A. Stewart, as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceding her in death are her father, Frank Daniel Stewart Jr., her grandmother, Katharine M. Pohlmann, her grandfather, Frank D. Stewart Sr., her uncle Karl F. Pohlmann and her cousin Timothy D. Pohlmann. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in her name to Lutheran World Relief at www.lwr.org. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved