Alicia Marie Stewart
- - Alicia Marie Stewart passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1986 in Bloomington, Indiana, to Frank and Kristine Stewart. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Indiana. Alicia graduated from Bloomington High School South and earned degrees with high distinction and honors in Marketing, Legal Studies, International Business and French from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. She was also a member of the Mitte Business Honors Program. After graduation she worked for the Nielsen Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Alicia's infectious laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her mother, Kristine, the love of her life, Aaron Glatt, her brother, James Douglas Stewart, her sister Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, and her two nieces, Alexis Faye Tucker (Ronnie) and Taylor Renee Flick. She is also survived by her grandfather, Kenneth F. Pohlmann and her grandmother, DeLoris A. Stewart, as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceding her in death are her father, Frank Daniel Stewart Jr., her grandmother, Katharine M. Pohlmann, her grandfather, Frank D. Stewart Sr., her uncle Karl F. Pohlmann and her cousin Timothy D. Pohlmann. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in her name to Lutheran World Relief at www.lwr.org
. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com