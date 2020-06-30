Aline Jouitt Simpson
Aline Jouitt Simpson

Aline Jouitt Simpson, 95, passed away June 29, 2020. Aline was born on December 21, 1924 in Covington, KY to the late John and Sallie (Tracy) Chambers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raeburn Simpson; daughter, Kathleen Jouitt Solomon; son, David "Butch" Simpson and brothers; Eugene, Harold, John Shirley, Elmer, Roy and Charles Chambers.

Aline is survived by her grandchildren, Cindy (David) Stygler, Michael Gardner, John (Kristen) Solomon, Matthew (Sarah) Solomon as well as six great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and son-in-law, David Solomon.

Aline's family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30am at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where her funeral service will be held at 10:30am with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates.

Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
