Alison, beloved daughter of Claudia LaWarre and stepdaughter to Bill LaWarre; sister to David (Elizabeth) Massey, and aunt to their boys George & Charles; stepsister to Summer and Josh (Kaila) LaWarre, aunt to Josh's children Beau, Henry, and Ella; passed away on March 6, at age 45. She is also survived by her father John Massey. Alison suffered for many years with chronic pain associated with Adhesive Arachnoiditis. She passed peacefully in her sleep after many years of health complications related to her disease. Her family plans a memorial service on Butterfly Beach in Montecito, California, per her wishes.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Hospice of Southwest Ohio Foundation, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243, hswo.org/help-support-our-foundation.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
