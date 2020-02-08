|
|
Alison Thomas
Beloved daughter of Elizabeth Hilary Thomas and the late, James Harry Thomas, dear sister of Lynn Bryson Heinbach (Bradley Craig Heinbach), loving aunt to Kathleen Anne Heinbach and Elizabeth Christine Heinbach, several aunts and cousins, will also leave many close friends. February 6, 2020. Age 56.
Alison was born in New Jersey but spent most of her childhood in Yarmouth Port, MA. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture. Upon graduation, Alison was a landscape architect at Hixson.
Alison left Hixson to join the Marine Corps, where she spent 11 years, both active duty and reserves, including a tour of duty in Somalia, Okinawa, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. She left as a Major to spend more time with her sister, brother in law, and nieces.
Alison was an Outside Plant Engineer with Cincinnati Bell for over 20 years. She retired in late 2018 and spent the last year as a telecommunications contractor with Mountain View Communications.
Alison was an avid cyclist. She raced in her younger years and took long cycling trips more recently. In 2017, she rode from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine.
There will be an informal gathering at the Evendale Recreation Center on Monday, February 10th, from 5 until 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hamilton County SPCA or World Bicycle Relief.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020