Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Andrew Church
552 Main St
Milford, OH
Milford - Alissa Anne Hartmann beloved daughter of Dennis P. Hartmann; loving sister of Jessica (Joshua) Sankal; devoted aunt to Tatum, Quinn and Ruby Sankal. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet C. (nee Hornback) Hartmann. Went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019. Age 45. Residence Milford. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Monday April 15, 2019 at St Andrew Church, 552 Main St., Milford, OH. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to PRISMS at prisms.org or St Andrew Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
