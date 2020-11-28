Allan C. Dute
Allan C. Dute beloved husband of Jennifer R. Dute (nee Perry), devoted father of Christopher Allan Dute, Conner Perry Dute, and Cody Glenn Dute, dear brother of Jon (Carol Shields) Dooley and the late Elizabeth Cody, loving uncle of Lisa Marie Gonzalas. Died Nov. 25, 2020 at age 79. Residence Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Dec. 4, 2020 from 5-6:30 PM. A Private Memorial Service will be held later. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
.