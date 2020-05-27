Allan Matthew Hoffman



Allan Matthew Hoffman passed away on May 19, 2020 at 1:00am in Burlington, NC, after battling esophageal cancer for several months. He was a beloved husband to Jessalyn Strauss and a brother to Nathaniel Hoffman, Alice Hoffman, and Janet Weizman. Allan is survived by his wife and siblings. Allan is also survived by five children and one grandchild: Aaron Wolf, Rae Jager, Michael Hoffman, Ellie Hoffman, Adam Hoffman, and Ivy Jager.



Allan spent most of his childhood and adulthood in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he started and ran Import Auto Xchange for many years. After that he helped invent an all-rubber magnetic knife rack, and in 2012 moved to North Carolina.



Over the years, Allan Hoffman impacted the lives of his family, friends, and also total strangers he sparked conversations on his many travels. Allan will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his walking stick, the uncanny ability to fix anything, and his love of music.



No funeral will be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Celebrations to honor his life will take place later in the year in both Elon, NC and Cincinnati, OH.









