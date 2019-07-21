|
|
Allan Schramm
Springdale - Allan Schramm. Beloved husband of the late Susan Patterson Schramm. Devoted father of Richard (Denise) Schramm and the late Laura Schramm. Cherished grandfather of Maddie, Ryan, and Avaley Schramm. Loving brother of the late Daniel (Pat) Schramm. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Allan passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Formerly of Colerain. Army Veteran. BSA Scoutmaster for Troop #828 (Groesbeck, OH). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30th from 9 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati, P.O. Box 75, Milford, OH 45150. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019