|
|
Allen Loftspring
- - age 96, passed away September 23, 2019, beloved husband of Charlotte Loftspring, loving father of David (Sally) Loftspring and Gene (Renee) Loftspring, dear brother of the late Harris Loftspring, devoted grandfather of Mathew, Katie (Jared), Molly, Noah and Hannah, great grandfather of Sam. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Wednesday, September 25, 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , Adath Israel Congregation or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019