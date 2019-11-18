|
Allen S. Rosen
Fairfield - age 93, passed away November 17, 2019, beloved husband of the late Charlotte Rosen, devoted father of Barry (Lisa) Rosen of Toledo, Ohio and the late Steven Rosen, dear brother of Nancy Hodgson of Dallas, Texas, loving grandfather of Stevie and Benny Rosen, lifetime companion of Leah Cohen. Graveside services Price Hill Congregation Cemetery, 2111 Anderson Ferry Road, Cincinnati, Wednesday, November 20, 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019