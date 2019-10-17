|
|
Allen W. Fruechtemeyer
It is with great sadness that the family of Allen Fruechtemeyer announce his passing on Tuesday, October 15, at the age of 86 years. Allen will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Elnore Howard and his brother Don Fruechtemeyer. Allen will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Scott Fruechtemeyer (Kelly), Dawn Goodman (Mark), Debbie Lisbeth (David), Sue Froehle, and David Fulcher. (Shannon). Allen was predeceased by his sister Jean Fulcher. Prior to his retirement, Allen was the owner of The Square Box custom floral shop in O'Bryonville and Hyde Park. For 19 years, Allen and brother Don manufactured German Wax Christmas Ornaments and plaques which were sold at craft fairs in Ohio and Kentucky. Allen was also an accomplished weaver, a painter, and a true renaissance man. A Memorial Service in memory of Allen and Jean Fulcher will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Chapel at Christian Village of Mason 411 Western Row Rd. Mason, OH 45040, with Don Fruechtemeyer officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Allen to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd. 45253
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019