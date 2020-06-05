Allene Geiger
Colerain Twp - Allene (nee Droste) Geiger beloved wife of the late Harry C. Geiger. Devoted mother of Terry (Terri) Geiger. Preceded in death by sisters Thyra Hoell and Helen Rank and brothers William Droste and Roger Droste. Allene passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, age 95. Private services. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.