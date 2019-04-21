|
|
Allene Winters
Cincinnati - (nee Daniel) beloved wife of 65 years to James R. Winters, Sr., loving mother of James R. (Sheri) Winters Jr. and LaVoy (Crystal) Winters, dear grandmother of Bradley (Kristi)Winters, Bryn (Nick) Rohlck and Austin Winters, dear sister of Eudell Conley and the late Carlene Tarter, Bob Daniel and LaVerne Wilson, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation Saturday, April 27th 10AM until time of memorial service at 11:30AM at Peoples Church, 220 William Howard Taft, Clifton. Memorials may be made to Life Forward, Pregnancy Care of Cincinnati, 2415 Auburn Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45219. www.vittstermerranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019