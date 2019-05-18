Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Paul Hollingsworth, loving mother of Michael Jett, the late David Jett-Bickers, Diana (Tim) Fowler, Patricia Luginbuhl, devoted grandmother of Bridget, Andrea, Nathan, Brittany, Tyler, Nigel, Lucinda, the late Dwight and Connie, great-grandmother of Luke, Cody, Ansley, Brice, Kayly, Kiley, Braxton, and Kate, dear sister of the late Harold Reynolds and late Joyce Herndon. Passed May 16, 2019, age 88. Services will be 12:30PM Mon. May 20, 2019 at Evans Funeral Home, Milford with visitation Sun. 6:30 to 8:30PM. Her family requests memorials to the American Heart or . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 18, 2019
