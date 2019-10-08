|
Alma Mae Lambing
Northside - Alma Mae Lambing. Loving sister of John M. (the late Mildred) Lambing and Barbara Jean Lambing. Also survived by her cousin, Jerry (the late Kathy) Gehl and her 2nd cousin, Elizabeth (Shawn) Kirkland. Alma Mae passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 4 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 6 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Covenant First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019