Alma Neiheisel
Cincinnati - Neiheisel, Alma (nee Hilbert), devoted wife of the late Robert Neiheisel, loving mother of Diane (Carl) Armbruster, cherished grandmother of Lynn (Tim) Rhoads, Lori (Doug) Rolfes, Michael (Heather) Armbruster, great grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, Abigail Rhoads, Jenna, Eric, Kayla Rolfes, Hogan, Nolan, and Regan Armbruster. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Died peacefully January 7, 2020 in her 99th year. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours, 3720 St. Martin Place, Cincinnati, OH 45211, from 10 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215. www.meyergeiser.com.
