Aloha Betzing-Heis
Cincinnati - Loving mother of Aloha (Jesse) Cook, Donna (Dennis) Mangold and Raymond (Diane) Heis. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. She was a resident of Colerain Twp. for over 60 years and drove a school bus for the Colerain School System. Aloha passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Wednesday, March 27, from 11:30 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019