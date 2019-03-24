|
Alvin H "Al" Mack
Cheviot - ALVIN H. "AL" MACK, devoted husband of the late Betty Jane Ragan Mack, loving father of Donald (Nancy) Mack, Thomas (Darlene) Mack, Kathleen (Thomas) Griley and Deborah (Birgir) Mishurda, loving grandfather 9 and 15 great grandchildren, son of the late Martin and Hilda Kegle Mack, brother of the late William "Bill" Mack. Died, Saturday March 16, 2019 age 94. WW II Army Veteran. Al and Bill were well known Cheviot, Westwood and Western Hills concrete contractors. The "stamp" can be seen on sidewalks and driveways all around the city. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, March 29, 10:30 AM until the funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial with Military Honors to follow in Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Artis Senior Living, 5799 Bridgetown Rd (45248) or Queen City Hospice, 8250 Kenwood Crossing Way #200, (45236). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019