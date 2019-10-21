Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alysha Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alysha Michaela Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alysha Michaela Nelson Obituary
Alysha Michaela Nelson

Colerain Twp. - NELSON

Alysha Michaela; Beloved mother of Elayna Marie Nelson-Smith and Rayden James Brooks; Devoted daughter of Heather and Bryan Randolph and Brandon Nelson; Dear granddaughter of Vicky Miller, Kathy and Charles Nelson, Yvonne Randolph, John Lee and the late Rick Weber; Sister of Bryan Laveil Randolph, Brandon Charles Nelson, Natasha Randolph, Maihe Nelson, Hiram Nelson, Chaz Nelson and the late Shiloh Nelson; Also survived by one niece Kamryn Randolph, special friend Brandon Brooks, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends; Passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 23; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard; Donations may be sent to Lindner Center of Hope, 4075 Old Western Row Rd., Mason, OH 45040; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alysha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now