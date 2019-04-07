Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
12191 Mill Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
12191 Mill Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Liberty Twp. - Amado Mesina. Beloved husband of Kathy J. Mesina for 39 years. Devoted father of Maria Aurora Mesina. Loving son of the late Genaro Sr. & the late Eleuteria Mesina. Dear brother of Teofilo, Aproniano, Genaro Jr., Emma, Ofelia, and Leticia. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by 3 other siblings. Amado passed away on April 5, 2019 at the age of 71. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11th from 9 AM until time of Mass, which will be held at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45240. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
