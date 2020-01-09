Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Annis, Amber Renee. Loving mother of Raina Annis-Williams. Daughter of David and Deborah Annis. Sister of Carmen (William) Reichard of Indianapolis, IN and Christina Annis of Mason, OH. Dear aunt of Davia Annis-Gillespie, Chloe Annis-Munsch, Hannah Annis-Munsch, and Isabella Annis. Also survived by her maternal grandparents, Jeanne Martz of WI and Arthur Sheets of WI and many aunts, cousins and close friends. Preceded in death by her beloved Mamaw, Nellie C. Annis and her baby sister, Amanda Leigh Annis. Passed away December 29, 2019. Age 36. Memorial visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 1 PM until time of service at 2 PM. Memorials may be made to the Go Fund Me account set up for Amber's final arrangements. See HodappFuneralHome.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
