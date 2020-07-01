Amos P. Aspery Jr.
Amos P. Aspery, Jr.

Cincinnati - Amos P. Aspery, Jr. passed away peacefully on Mon., June 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Waltraud "Trudy" Aspery. Loving father of Bruce (Rebecca), Gayle and Gary. Grandfather of Bridget and Brenna. Veteran of the Korean War. Visitation will be held on Fri., July 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A service will follow at 11 AM with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
