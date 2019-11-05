Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Green Hills - Beloved wife of Jack Doty for 53 years. Loving mother of Bethany Susan Lam and Jennifer Ann Doty. Cherished grandmother of Liam Lam. Andrea passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1-3pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or No Kid Hungry. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
