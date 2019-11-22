Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
6539 Beechmont Ave
View Map
Andrew Allen (Drew) Zistler


1958 - 2019
Andrew Allen (Drew) Zistler Obituary
Andrew (Drew) Allen Zistler

December 17, 1958 - Nov 19, 2019

It is with incredible sadness that the family of Andrew (Drew) Allen Zistler announces his passing on November 19, 2019 at the age of 60 years.

-

Drew was an avid fisherman, music lover, motorcyclist, welding artist, craftsman, scuba diver, birdwatcher, animal lover, and nature enthusiast.

-

Drew will be forever lovingly remembered by his son, Andrew Zistler, (Bridget Cunningham) parents Joyce and Fred Zistler, his siblings Bob, (Sisterwoman Vicki Lovins) Dan Zistler, (Sarah) and his niece and nephew Brynn and Wyatt Zistler.

-

Visitation to be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home (2050 Beechmont Ave) Monday, November 25th from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (6539 Beechmont Ave) Tuesday, November 26th at 11 a.m.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
