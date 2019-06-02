Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
4389 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
4389 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
Cincinnati - Andrew F. Moerlein Jr., 91, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. He was born to Andrew and Alvina (nee Bezold), on January 3, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH. Andrew owned and operated Moerlein Construction for over 40 years. Throughout these years he took great joy in helping each of his sons build their family homes. Andy also enjoyed fishing, bowling and camping with Anita. They would spend several weeks a year in Sarasota, FL. On October 22, 1949, Andrew married Anita (nee Miller), and she preceded him in death on April 9, 2019. Andy is survived by his children; Kathy Kessler-Tombragel, Richard (Rita) Moerlein, Douglas (Lois) Moerlein and Barry (Karen) Moerlein, grandchildren; Karen, Kristine, Kenneth, Clayton, Clinton, Benjamin, Christopher, Bradley, Joshua and Marissa, great-grandchildren; Andrew, Katelyn, Carlie, Tiffany, Danielle, Jacob, Isaac, Jolene, Nolan, Blake and Taylor and great-great-grandson, Bryce He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 69 years, Anita. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 12 noon until 2pm, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Service to begin at 2pm, with entombment immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2733 Massachusetts Ave, 45225) or donor's choice. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
