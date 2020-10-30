1/
Andrew J. Voskuhl
Andrew J. Voskuhl

Andy "AJ" Voskuhl passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 53. Andy was the beloved son of Margaret Voskuhl; brother of Tony Voskuhl; and cherished uncle of Tony Voskuhl, Jr. and Shanya Voskuhl. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many wonderful loving friends. Andy graduated from Purcell Marian High School and Northern Kentucky University. He also deeply enjoyed being involved with the Boy Scouts. A Mass of Remembrance will be held Monday, Nov. 9th at 8AM at St. Saviour Church (4136 Myrtle Ave, 45236) In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Elizabeth's Hospital Cancer Center. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

