|
|
Andrew L. DeSantis
- - Beloved husband of the late Linda S. (Nee: Bailey) DeSantis. Devoted father of Carolyn (Bryan Day) Monroe, Earl DeSantis and the late Andrea Acuff. Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Amber, Brittany, Adam and Autumn. Loving great-grandfather of Sophia, Madeline and Elijah. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Andrew passed away on May 8th, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation will take place at St. Antoninus Church on Tues. May 14th, from 9:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am.If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 11, 2019