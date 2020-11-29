1/
Angela C. Lyons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela C. Lyons

Cincinnati - (Nee Rohe) Beloved wife of the late William J. Lyons Jr. Loving mother of Donna (Thomas) Rentz. Devoted grandmother of Bradley, Alex and Daniel. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 89 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on WEDNESDAY from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, 814 Hawthorne Ave., on THURSDAY at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Holy Family Food Pantry, 3006 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved