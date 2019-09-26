Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Angela Hagenschneider
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Turningpoint Church
7019 Tylersville Road
West Chester, OH
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Turningpoint Church
7019 Tylersville Road
West Chester, OH
1965 - 2019
West Chester - (nee Smith) passed away on September 24, 2019. She lost a valiant battle with Myotonic Dystrophy. She leaves behind one sister, Marsha Gordon; stepfather, Walter Starkey; stepbrother, Charlie Starkey and stepsister, Carol (Russ) Hakola. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Hagenschneider; her mother, Norma Starkey and three brothers, Buck, Dean and Benny Smith. Services will be held at 12:30 PM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Turningpoint Church, 7019 Tylersville Road, West Chester, OH 45069. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:30 PM. If desired, memorial donations may be directed to Turningpoint Church Building Fund. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
