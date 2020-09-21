Angela Hofmeyer

1/1
(nee Baute) Beloved wife of 65 years to Max Hofmeyer, loving mother of Celia (Dick) Robbins, Mike (Jane) Hofmeyer, Steve (Mary Beth) Hofmeyer, Anthony (Teresa) Hofmeyer, Paul (Pam) Hofmeyer, Max (Jenny) Hofmeyer and the late Henry (Carol-living) Hofmeyer, dear grandmother of 28 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Norbert Baute, Joe Baute, Art (Carol) Baute and Mary Louise (Tom) Kordenbrock, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Along with raising 7 children, Angela ran Hofmeyer Plumbing for many years. She passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, September 26th 10AM at St. Lawrence Church. A reception will immediately follow in the Parish Center. The family would like to extend their everlasting gratitude to Artis Senior Living Center on Bridgetown Rd. and Queen City Hospice for their excellent care for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lawrence Church or Elder High School. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
