Angela M. Martini
Delhi - (nee Schnurr) beloved wife of 63 years to Carl Martini, loving mother of Julie Poling, Carl Martini, Tom Martini and the late Doug Martini, dear grandmother of Angela, Sara, Alfred, Danielle, C.J., Stephanie, Jaclyn and great-grandmother of Gabriella, Shane Jr., Eva, Sarina, Liam, Jax, Joey and Norah, dear sister of the late George and Betty Jean. Passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Age 84. Visitation will be Monday, June 17th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. from 8:30AM-10:30AM. Funeral mass will follow at 11AM at Our Lady of Victory Church. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 14, 2019