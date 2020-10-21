Angeline Dexter
Dexter, Angeline (nee DeRosa), beloved wife of the late Norman P. Dexter, Sr., loving mother of Beth (Robert) Rozic, Audrey (Doug) Cowin, Brock (Cindy) Dexter, Norman (Margaret) Dexter, Jr., Mark (Beverly) Dexter, Martha (Jim) Lowe, Diane (Greg) Halterman and the late Cyndi Gentile. Mother-in-law of John Gentile. also survived by 23 grand and 30 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Jerri Niemantsverdriet and the late Mary Ide. Passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 92. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
