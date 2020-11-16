1/1
Angie L. Payne
Angie L. Payne

Angie Payne passed away on November 5 after a battle with colon cancer and dementia. Angie was born in Truth or Consequences, NM on November 3, 1949 on her father's birthday. She is survived by a daughter Stephanie Everett; a son Brian Everett, Cincinnati, OH; a sister Rosemary Greene, Dallas, TX; and her husband A.G. Payne, Blue Ash, OH and Cape Coral, FL.

Angie's wide circle of friends included many from North America and Western Europe, including members of Palmetto Pines Country Club, Cape Coral, FL. Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of your choice. Services will be private.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
