Anita B. Wendel

Anita B. Wendel Obituary
Anita B. Wendel

Milford - Beloved Wife of Robert A. Wendel - Architect,

Mother of John J. Renz, Sr.

Grandmother of Johnny J. Renz, Jr. and Bryan A. Renz

Great Grandmother of Jake and Kate Renz

Sister of Freda Walters and Linda Parker

Aunt of Annie, Amy, Anita, Kathy, Bobby, Gary, Mike and Carl

Unexpectedly passed on January 25, 2020

Services will be held in Celebration on March 5, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Receptions, 1068 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, Ohio 45140
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2020
