Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home
Ross, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Shandon, OH
Anita C. Grote

Anita C. Grote Obituary
Anita C. Grote

Okeana - age 89 passed away June 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Kimberly Thompson, Jennifer (Mark) Miller and the late Kristina Thompson; grandmother of Jessica (Jim) Fogle, Lauren Miller, and Evan Miller; great grandmother of Rory Saunders and Finley Rose Keish. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3 - 5 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, OH on Monday at 11 am. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019
