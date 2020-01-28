|
Dr. Anita L. Brentley
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Thurmond Brentley; loving mother of Cedric and Brian; loved by siblings, Karen (Bill) Gaines, Anna Banks Simeon, Constance (Bill) Banks Simon, Ninetta (Ken) Banks Jordan, Ronald (Joyce) Banks and Wesley (Carmen) Banks; sister-in-law of Trevor Brentley; loved by a host of nieces, nephews and a community of friends. Departed Jan. 25, 2020. Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at Carmel Presbyterian, 3549 Reading Road. Renfro Funeral Services entrusted.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020